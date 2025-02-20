It's still only $65 to get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership, but now it comes with $20 to spend

Budgeting through the month isn’t easy, but sometimes, a little change can make a major difference. Instead of burning through a whole tank of gas running errands all over town, you may be able to start saving if you get all your shopping done at a Costco warehouse.

There are over 500 Costco warehouses in the U.S., but it may only take visiting one to help you start seeing savings. The first step is to get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership, which also comes with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* (sent to the valid email address you provide upon purchase), all for $65!

No more running all over town trying to get errands done. Instead, you can start shopping at Costco for everything from home essentials to fresh produce and delicious baked goods.

That’s not to mention the selection of apparel, electronics, appliances, and more. You might not need to visit anywhere else to get your errands done, but if you do, make sure to stop by a Costco Gas Station (at select locations) to fill your car up on the way out.

Fortunately, that’s just one of the Costco Services available to Costco Gold Star Members. See if your prescription can be filled at a Costco pharmacy or have brand-name tires installed on your car while you shop at a Costco Tire Center.

Planning a summer escape? Your Costco Gold Star Membership may even help you access a variety of travel packages and discounts on lodging, car rentals, excursions, and more.

Don’t forget to take a look at the selection of products available online at Costco.com. That could be a good place to start using your Digital Costco Shop Card*!

See if you can stretch your monthly budget by only shopping under one roof.

For a limited time, get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $65.

