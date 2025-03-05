This is how you get Excel, Word, and more for less than $7 each

There’s practically no avoiding Microsoft Office. Between client project budget sheets, school documents for the kids and that one cousin who sends PowerPoint slides instead of holiday cards, having Word, Excel and other apps just makes life easier.

Why not install it while it’s only $54.97? A lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is 75 percent off through March 30.

Tackle all your tasks more efficiently with help from some of the most widely used software around. This license includes everything you’ll need to stay productive and, well, professional, thanks to eight different apps that can help you climb the corporate ladder (or PTA ladder if that’s more your thing).

From staples like Microsoft Word, which helps you draft documents easily, and Excel, for anyone who loves a good spreadsheet, to newer essentials like Teams that can help you stay connected with others, there’s an app for all your needs.

Create an impactful presentation with PowerPoint, stay on top of emails with Outlook and experiment with newer additions to the fleet of apps like OneNote, Publisher and Access. They’re all included with this lifetime Office license and ready to make things a little easier.

A ribbon-based user interface helps you focus, with access to related features and tools grouped together. And those tools have been recently redesigned to help professionals during their 9-to-5 — from data analysts to designers.

Once you purchase, you’ll receive an instant delivery and download so you can access your software license keys and get things up and running immediately. This license is available for one Windows PC, for use either at home or work, and includes free customer service.

Act fast and enjoy a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $54.97 (reg. $219) — that’s under $7 an app.

StackSocial prices subject to change.