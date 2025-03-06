Hassle-free PDFs are just $24 away

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve ever seen the letters PDF and groaned, you’re not alone. There’s a reason this file type has received a reputation over the years. But a $24 app is here to remove the hassle of converting and managing these files: PDF Converter Pro.

Since PDFs are unavoidable, let’s work smarter with helpful tools like this app. As an all-in-one PDF converter, PDF Converter Pro helps you easily work with these documents. Normally $99, coupon code SAVE20 brings the price way down to only $23.99 for a limited time.

Convert files from a PDF format to Microsoft Word, Excel, HTML, JPG or other file formats as needed for easier editing or viewing at home or work. Need to submit something as a PDF? That’s an option, too, allowing for easier transfer or backup of your data.

You don’t need to worry about the conversion process affecting your content. Done at an ultra-fast speed to save you time, the speed doesn’t impact the final product. PDF Converter Pro ensures a super high output quality, so the integrity of the files stays intact.

Just need the text from a PDF with images? PDF Converter Pro includes built-in OCR technology to extract that text. It can also merge multiple PDF files, split them or compress any files that may be too large to send. And if a file is private, there’s also an option to protect it with a password and encrypt it or unlock it as needed.

If you don’t need advanced PDF editing tools and are ready to change how you interact with these files, grab a lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro right here for $23.99 with coupon code SAVE20.

