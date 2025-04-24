A screen time solution parents actually love — meet Pok Pok

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Some “educational” apps feel like they were designed to annoy parents more than they help kids. Flashing lights, loud noises, and ads everywhere. Worst of all, at the end of the day, your child hasn’t learned anything. That’s why Pok Pok is a refreshing change of pace. It’s a beautifully designed, Montessori-inspired app that’s calm, creative, and actually helps kids learn. Right now, you can save $10 on a lifetime subscription with SAVE10.

Montessori learning focuses on hands-on exploration and letting kids follow their natural curiosity at their own pace. There are no strict rules or rigid levels, just open-ended tools that let children build skills through discovery, not pressure. Pok Pok brings that same approach to screen time.

It’s made for kids ages 2–8, with digital games that teach real-world concepts like numbers, cause and effect, and early problem-solving. Your child can explore space, mix and match outfits, build their own world, count dinosaurs, solve visual puzzles, and more. It’s designed to grow with your child, so the more they explore, the more they learn.

And it’s not just for kids, it gives parents a break from chaotic, noisy apps that teach nothing. Reviewers love it, too. The Verge says it’s “charming and minimalist,” and Engadget describes it as a “creative canvas that encourages curiosity and play.”

Pok Pok works on iOS (version 13+) and Android (version 8.1+), and can be shared across up to 10 devices. It’s ad-free, offline-friendly, and COPPA-compliant — meaning it’s safe and worry-free play.

Use code SAVE10 to get Pok Pok for $49.99 and give your child screen time that’s quiet, creative, and actually educational.

Pok Pok: Lifetime Subscription - $59.99 See Deal

