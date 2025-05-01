Get a luxuriously soft 6-piece king-sized bamboo sheet set for just $31

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re having trouble getting a good night’s sleep, you may want to try different sheets. You might be amazed at how much of a difference, surprisingly affordable, luxurious bamboo sheets can make. This grey king-sized 6-piece bamboo-blend comfort luxury sheet set is currently on sale for $30.97, a 75% discount off the retail price of $129.

The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. They’re made from a premium blend of double-brushed organic bamboo microfiber yarns, featuring long-lasting, vibrant colors that won’t fade. Somewhat like your favorite activewear, these sheets are moisture-wicking, pulling moisture away and dispersing it to keep you comfortable all night long. Also hypoallergenic, they provide you with a natural defense against allergens.

It’s so much easier to sleep peacefully on luxuriously silky soft sheets that are comfortably lightweight and breathable. Plus, they fit your mattress perfectly, so you won’t have to worry about the fitted sheet coming loose or the flat sheet lacking enough coverage. Also, although these sheets are soft and cozy, they’re durable. So you’ll enjoy them for a nice long time.

These sheets have no harmful chemicals that will eventually wash out and cause wrinkles. So they don’t have to be, and shouldn’t be, ironed or dry cleaned. Simply machine wash them in cold water, then tumble dry on low heat to enjoy them wrinkle-free. Choose from six colors to perfectly accent your bedroom decor.

Shoppers love these sheets. A verified buyer rated them five stars, saying:

“Soft and luxurious feel. Solid colour and fits our deep mattress like a charm. No fading on wash either.”

Get your Grey King-sized 6-Piece Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set today, while the price has been dropped to $30.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.