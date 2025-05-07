Just in time for summer—Sam’s Club membership for $20

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The unofficial start of summer is around the corner, and with it come all the accompanying deals. Right now, you can grab a 1-year Sam’s Club membership for only $20 (regularly $50), just in time for cookouts, beach days, and all the fun and flavor that comes with warm weather.

Whether you’re stocking up on snacks for the kids or loading the trunk for a weekend getaway, this is the moment to make your dollar go further.

Summer’s a spending season. Between pool parties, vacations, holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, and your regular grocery runs, the costs stack up. But with Sam’s Club, you can buy smarter. Load up on bulk snacks (for the kids who snack through their summer days), beverages, grilling essentials, and outdoor furniture—all at member-only pricing that gives the competition a run for their money.

And with the irregularity of gas prices? Sam’s Club fuel discounts can come in clutch. Members enjoy savings at the pump, making those long summer road trips a bit easier on your budget.

Perks You Might Not Expect

Members can expect more than just a place to buy massive packs of granola bars and toilet paper (though those don’t hurt). You’ll unlock exclusive deals on travel, access to prescriptions, and the convenience of Sam’s Club Tire & Battery Center for automotive essentials. Planning a last-minute vacation? Your membership might even save you money on rental cars and hotels.

Plus, the Sam’s Club Scan & Go™ feature lets you skip the checkout line entirely. Scan items with your phone as you shop and breeze right out—perfect for anyone who wants convenience with their cost-cutting.

This is a full 12-month membership. That means you’ll have access to year-round savings: school supplies in the fall, holiday gifts in the winter, spring cleaning supplies—all at member-only prices. And with online shopping and free shipping on many items, you don’t even need to leave the house to take advantage of the savings.

Don’t miss a 1-year membership to Sam’s Club with auto-renew for just $20 (reg. $50) when you order through May 12.

