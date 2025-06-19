Skip to main content
Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook for $79.99? Here’s why it’s worth it

Lenovo 300E 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB Storage (Refurbished) (via StackCommerce)

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Looking for a solid laptop without the sticker shock? You can grab a refurbished Lenovo 11.6” 300e 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $79.99—a serious 71% markdown from its original price of $284.99.

Yes, this is a Grade B refurbished device—but buying refurbished is actually a smart move for a lot of users. Grade B simply means it might have some light scuffing on the bezel or minor scratches on the body. Think: cosmetic wear, not performance flaws. Under the hood, it’s been tested to ensure full functionality, making it a dependable device for schoolwork, at-home productivity, and entertainment.

Finished in a sleek gray and running ChromeOS, this 2-in-1 laptop-to-tablet Chromebook is ideal for kids doing homework (ChromeOS parental controls ✅), students attending virtual classes (webcam ✅), or remote workers who need a portable, lightweight device for on the go (just 3.2 lbs ✅). Even if you’re just looking for a screen to stream, browse, or multitask on, this laptop gets the job done without putting pressure on your wallet.

With 4GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, and a durable 11.6” touchscreen display, this laptop is as versatile as it is affordable. The 2-in-1 functionality lets you flip from laptop to tablet mode, perfect for presentations, note-taking, or casual streaming.

Bottom line? If you’re OK with a few minor blemishes in exchange for more than $200 in savings, this Chromebook is a no-brainer. Stock is limited—so act fast if you want one.

Check out this Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB Storage (Refurbished) for just $79.99 (reg. $284.99).

