Bloomberg, Sanders tie in latest Virginia Democratic presidential primary poll

ROANOKE, Va. – Mike Bloomberg or Bernie Sanders.

A new Monmouth University poll shows that it’s likely that one of those two men will win Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary.

Bloomberg and Sanders each received 22% of the vote, while former Vice President Joe Biden was close behind with 18%.

The poll also showed that a majority of Virginian voters are keeping their options open ahead of the primary as only 25% are firmly decided on a candidate.

It also found that voters in the commonwealth are looking for electability -- 62 percent say beating president trump is more important than any policy issue.

Virginians head to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

On that day, voters in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Vermont will also be voting that day.

This poll was conducted by telephone from February 13 to 16 with 400 Virginia voters who are likely to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on March 3, 2020, out of 706 registered voters that were contacted for the poll.