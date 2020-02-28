40ºF

Decision 2020

Sen. Tim Kaine backs Joe Biden for president

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., at a campaign rally at George Mason University on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine announced Friday that he’ll be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary election.

Kaine tweeted Friday morning that, “Joe has exemplary heart, character, and experience—and he’s a leader our kids can look up to.”

Kaine himself was on the presidential ticket in 2016 as Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

