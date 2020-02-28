Sen. Tim Kaine backs Joe Biden for president

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine announced Friday that he’ll be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary election.

Kaine tweeted Friday morning that, “Joe has exemplary heart, character, and experience—and he’s a leader our kids can look up to.”

America is afflicted by a President who delights in division, cruelty, lies, and chaos. We deserve better in the Oval Office.

Kaine himself was on the presidential ticket in 2016 as Hillary Clinton’s running mate.