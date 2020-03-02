Hey, procrastinators: Still not sure who should get your vote? Some ideas on where to turn

It’s often the hardest part for many.

People around the country know the importance of voting and have the desire to do their part, but they feel guilty because they don’t know anything about some of the candidates, especially ones at the local level who aren’t running an ad on TV every 10 minutes.

So, how can people who know that primary elections in their state are right around the corner still get information on candidates’ priorities?

Debates involving the candidates are a good way -- so maybe you could look up some of those clips, or recaps, or check out this breakdown of where the Democratic candidates stand on a number of issues.

Another good resource is a League of Women Voters guide. Available online or at public libraries (in limited quantities) in your community, the League of Women Voters guides are non-partisan and they detail candidate viewpoints on several different topics.

For the general election, guides with candidate viewpoints will be available this summer.

For the primary election, click or tap here to find out more information on the major candidates.