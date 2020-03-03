Super Tuesday results from across the country
14 states head to the polls Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A total of 1,357 delegates are up for grabs on Tuesday across 14 states.
Below is are results from across the country.
Here’s a look at when polls close across the country in different states (all times Eastern)
7 p.m. - Virginia, Vermont and portion of Alabama
7:30 p.m. – North Carolina
8 p.m. - Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma – rest of Alabama & portion of Texas
8:30 p.m. – Arkansas
9 p.m. - Minnesota, Colorado, rest of Texas
10 p.m. – Utah
11 p.m. – California
Here’s a real-time look a how many delegates each candidate has:
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.