Super Tuesday results from across the country

ROANOKE, Va. – A total of 1,357 delegates are up for grabs on Tuesday across 14 states.

Below is are results from across the country.

Here’s a look at when polls close across the country in different states (all times Eastern)

7 p.m. - Virginia, Vermont and portion of Alabama

7:30 p.m. – North Carolina

8 p.m. - Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma – rest of Alabama & portion of Texas

8:30 p.m. – Arkansas

9 p.m. - Minnesota, Colorado, rest of Texas

10 p.m. – Utah

11 p.m. – California

Here’s a real-time look a how many delegates each candidate has: