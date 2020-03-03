62ºF

Decision 2020

Super Tuesday results from across the country

14 states head to the polls Tuesday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Democratic, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren
Fourteen states and American Samoa hold their presidential preference primaries on Tuesday, March 3.
ROANOKE, Va. – A total of 1,357 delegates are up for grabs on Tuesday across 14 states.

Below is are results from across the country.

Here’s a look at when polls close across the country in different states (all times Eastern)

7 p.m. - Virginia, Vermont and portion of Alabama

7:30 p.m. – North Carolina

8 p.m. - Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma – rest of Alabama & portion of Texas

8:30 p.m. – Arkansas

9 p.m. - Minnesota, Colorado, rest of Texas

10 p.m. – Utah

11 p.m. – California

Here’s a real-time look a how many delegates each candidate has:

