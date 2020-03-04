Virginia Republicans respond to Biden winning Virginia’s primary

RICHMOND, Va. – On the heels of Joe Biden being projected to win Virginia’s Democratic Presidential Primary, the Republican Party of Virginia released a statement on Tuesday night.

“President Trump’s agenda has made America a better place for all people,” said RPV Chairman Jack Wilson. “Minority unemployment is at all time lows, women’s unemployment is at the lowest level since 1953, and there have never been better opportunities for the youth of this country. Biden and the rest of the Democrats want to destroy all of the accomplishments this administration has made, but we won’t let that happen. We made America great again in 2016 and we’re going to keep it great in 2020.”