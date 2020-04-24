Gov. Northam takes executive action, moves May elections back two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s May elections will now be two weeks later than originally scheduled.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that he signed an executive order to move the state’s May 5 election back two weeks to May 19.

During Wednesday’s legislative session, the House of Delegates passed the motion to move May’s elections to November; however, the Senate did not.

Northam called out the Senate for it’s lack of action.

The governor said he moved back the election as far as he can without General Assembly approval.