46ºF

Decision 2020

Key Races in the Virginia General Election Results on Nov. 3, 2020

Here’s a look at some races to keep an eye on

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Election Results, Roanoke, Danville
photo

Here’s your one-stop-shop for the results of 10 races in the 2020 General Election.

U.S. President - Virginia

Candidate
Votes%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump*(R)
00%
Joe Biden
Joe Biden(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 2,584)

U.S. Senate

Candidate
Votes%
Mark Warner
Mark Warner*(D)
00%
Daniel Gade
Daniel Gade(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 2,585)

U.S. House - 5th District

Candidate
Votes%
Cameron Webb
Cameron Webb(D)
00%
Bob Good
Bob Good(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 330)

In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn with 53.27% of the vote in this district.

U.S. House - 6th District

Candidate
Votes%
Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Nicholas Betts
Nicholas Betts(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 248)

Constitutional Amendment #1

Candidate
Votes%
Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 2,586)

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

Casino Gambling Referendum - Danville

Candidate
Votes%
Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 17)

Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Danville, Virginia at 1100 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541 (former Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division Site) as may be approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?

Franklin County - Moving Confederate Statue

Candidate
Votes%
Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 24)

Shall the County relocate the Confederate statue from County courthouse grounds to a location of appropriate historical significance?

Halifax County - Moving Confederate Monument

Candidate
Votes%
Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 21)

Shall Halifax County relocate the Confederate monument from the County courthouse grounds?

Roanoke City Council

Candidate
Votes%
Trish White-Boyd
Trish White-Boyd*(D)
00%
Robert Jeffrey Jr.
Robert Jeffrey Jr.(D)
00%
Peter Volosin
Peter Volosin(D)
00%
Maynard Keller
Maynard Keller(R)
00%
Peg McGuire
Peg McGuire(R)
00%
Cesar Alberto
Cesar Alberto(L)
00%
Kiesha Preston
Kiesha Preston(I)
00%
Stephanie Moon
Stephanie Moon(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 21)

Roanoke Mayor

Candidate
Votes%
Sherman Lea
Sherman Lea*(D)
00%
David Bowers
David Bowers(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 21)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Find Race Results

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

How cities, counties in our region voted

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: