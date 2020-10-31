Key Races in the Virginia General Election Results on Nov. 3, 2020

Here’s your one-stop-shop for the results of 10 races in the 2020 General Election.
Donald Trump*(R)
Joe Biden(D)
Mark Warner*(D)
Daniel Gade(R)
Cameron Webb(D)
Bob Good(R)
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn with 53.27% of the vote in this district.
Ben Cline*(R)
Nicholas Betts(D)
Yes
No
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
Yes
No
Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Danville, Virginia at 1100 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541 (former Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division Site) as may be approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?
Yes
No
Shall the County relocate the Confederate statue from County courthouse grounds to a location of appropriate historical significance?
Yes
No
Shall Halifax County relocate the Confederate monument from the County courthouse grounds?
Trish White-Boyd*(D)
Robert Jeffrey Jr.(D)
Peter Volosin(D)
Maynard Keller(R)
Peg McGuire(R)
Cesar Alberto(L)
Kiesha Preston(I)
Stephanie Moon(I)
Sherman Lea*(D)
David Bowers(I)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker: