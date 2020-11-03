Your guide to voting in Virginia’s 2020 General Election

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginians will be heading to the polls on November 3, although millions across the Commonwealth have already voted.

It’d be hard to not realize that all Americans are casting their vote for President of the United States in this election.

In addition to the highest office in the land, all Virginians are voting in the Senate race, in their respective U.S. House Districts and on two amendments to the state constitution.

Depending on where you live, you may see other offices or referendums on your ballot.

WHAT TIME ARE THE POLLS OPEN AND WHERE CAN I FIND MY POLLING PLACE?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and you can click here to find your polling place. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

It's easy to check! The Virginia Department of Elections' website makes it easy to confirm.

DO I NEED ID?

Yes. If you're a registered voter who forgets to bring photo identification, you can cast a provisional ballot. You'll then have until noon on Friday to deliver a copy of identification to your locality’s electoral board in order for your provisional ballot to be counted.

Click here to view all forms of acceptable ID in Virginia.

