Joe Biden projected to beat Donald Trump in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginians have cast their votes and it’s projected that they chose Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to the AP.

Biden’s victory in the Commonwealth is consistent with how Virginians have voted in past presidential elections.

Democratic candidates have consistently secured Virginia in every presidential race since 2004, when voters chose then-incumbent President George W. Bush.

That includes the last presidential race, when Hillary Clinton won over Trump by a little more than 5 percentage points.

This isn’t the first time Biden has seen success in the commonwealth. He was vice president to Barack Obama, who won Virginia in 2008 and 2012.

Trump was the favored candidate for our coverage area in 2016, according to data from our region for the last presidential race.

Danville, Lexington, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Radford and Roanoke were the only localities in our area to vote for Clinton.

NBC polls gave Biden a 52% to 55% chance of winning the Commonwealth.