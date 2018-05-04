Fishing tournament on tap at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. - The lake will be a busy place this weekend as hundreds converge for the oldest tournament on the water in our area, the 50th annual Smith Mountain Lake fishing tournament. There are 6 different categories with 4 winners in each. The event is sponsored by the Challenger Little League baseball program.

It's an organization that's been around for nearly 30 years, aimed at giving children with mental or physical challenges the experience of being part of a team while developing self esteem and pride. All of the money raised from the fishing tournament goes directly to the athletes and benefits the kids in the league.

"We use it as a Challenge Little League Baseball program fundraiser and we certainly want to keep it involved with the fisherman as well. So we definitely have a pretty good size purse it's over 18-thousand dollars and we're really excited and tickled about that to give that back to the community and the fisherman especially being the 50th anniversary of this tournament," Challenger Little League Baseball director Sid Witt explained.

The tournament will start at 7:30 a.m. Friday and run thru the weekend.

