$2 million to go to Roanoke city school security

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke School Board approved an additional $2 million for school security Tuesday night.

The money will be in next year’s budget and will go to improvements, including technology.

The city’s new chief of security, Chris Perkins, made the recommendation.

Earlier this month, Perkins said he was still evaluating each school and hadn't decided on which specific safety measures to put in place, and City Council members approved adding four more sheriff’s deputies to serve in schools, bringing the total to eight.

Roanoke schools hired Perkins in March and asked him to evaluate the district’s schools to create a plan for improving security.

Perkins was the Roanoke police chief from 2010 until he retired in 2016. He has 24 years of experience in law enforcement.

