Alleghany County leaders to discuss adding resource officers to elementary schools

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Alleghany County leaders have called for a special meeting Thursday evening to address school safety.

On Wednesday, Stephen Bennett, the chairman of the county's Board of Supervisors, requested the meeting between the board, the Sheriff's Office and the school board.

On the agenda is immediately transferring $40,000 to the Sheriff's Office to place school resource officers at each of the county's elementary schools.

Leaders also plan to discuss creating a permanent program to provide full-time officer coverage beginning next school year.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

