Amazing shake teaches middle school students confidence, soft skills

BOTETOURT COUNTY - Some middle schoolers are now more confident after meeting and talking to strangers.



This is the first year for the 'amazing shake' at Read Mountain Middle School in Botetourt County.

Sixth graders met strangers from the business community for the first time and had to introduce themselves, carry on a conversation, keep eye contact and be able to articulate correctly.

These are all soft skills that teachers and businesses say some people lack.



"These are the skills you can't teach in the classroom and that they have to be developed in real life experiences," said Toye Oshoniyi, an account manager.



"It was very nice to learn all these social skills and be able to talk to people because if you don't get ready young you won't be able to get a job when you get older. You need to really have good social skills," said Noah Glenn, a 6th grader.

The goal is to expand this event to more students next year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.