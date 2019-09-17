Arkansas teacher reads to students over Facebook Live

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - For a lot of parents, screen time can become a battle of wills.

It gave a 1st grade teacher in Arkansas an idea: use kids' love of technology to build a love a reading.

As Mandy Hrach found out, she's turning screen time, into reading time.

It's the weekend and school isn't in session at Theodore Jones Elementary School, but teacher Melissa Spence is reaching out to students beyond the walls of the classroom.

"We're able to come into their home and bridge that home to school connection and get kids excited about reading in a non-traditional way," said Spence.

Every Sunday night at 7:30, Spence or another teacher reads a bedtime story streamed to students over the school's Facebook page.

"I really like how it's fun and you can just jump into the book and see where it takes you," said first-grader Naomi.

"They like coming up to us and saying 'Hey, I saw you on the phone reading to me last night, I loved the book that you picked,'" said Spence.

Spence calls it 'Sunday Snuggle Stories,' saying it's part of an initiative to increase the school's reading scores. She was inspired after seeing a teacher in Texas testing out the concept.

"As soon as I shared it, people said hey we could do this for our school. So then the idea started turning," said Spence.

Naomi says the weekly stories give her something to look forward to.

"The book that I like to read the most is 'Madeline,'"said Naomi.

A new approach to get parents and kids involved in reading together.

Spence says it's a simple concept but it could make a big difference.

"One of the rise initiatives is to create a culture of reading and we are doing that right here at Theodore Jones with our kids and their families at home, so we're bringing the two together," said Spence.

Theodore Jones Elementary started snuggle stories last spring.

Since then, she says several other school districts have reached out to find out more about how they can start up their own program.

