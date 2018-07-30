Back 2 School Blast registration set for Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Back 2 School Blast helped more than 1,000 kids last year, and registration for this year's event is right around the corner.

Those in need of school supplies are invited to the Rescue Mission on Wednesday to register for the 12th annual Back 2 School Blast.

Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Center:

Preregistration is required in order to take part in the distribution process.

Parents or guardians who arrive without their children must provide copies of their children’s birth certificates.

Distribution is set for Saturday, Aug. 11, at Parkway Church on the Mountain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Besides a new book bag full of school supplies, children may also receive free sports physicals, immunizations and new shoes.

“This is such an important outreach,” said Rescue Mission Special Projects Coordinator Stacy Boris. “It relieves a burden for financially-strapped families, and it helps these children return to school with confidence that they are equipped with everything they need to start the school year off on the right foot.”

