Asbestos found in Playskool crayons, according to advocacy group

ROANOKE, Va. - A popular crayon brand was found to have harmful levels of asbestos, according to a consumer advocacy group.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, or U.S. PIRG, found that the 36-count pack of Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree and Amazon had high levels of asbestos.

According to the U.S. PIRG website, "Asbestos is a known carcinogen and can lead to serious health conditions, including lung cancer and mesothelioma."

U.S. PIRG publishes an annual report on toy safety and has been around since 1970.