Back To School

Asbestos found in Playskool crayons, according to advocacy group

The brand is sold on Amazon and at Dollar Tree

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

(Courtesy of U.S. PIRG).

ROANOKE, Va. - A popular crayon brand was found to have harmful levels of asbestos, according to a consumer advocacy group. 

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, or U.S. PIRG, found that the 36-count pack of Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree and Amazon had high levels of asbestos

According to the U.S. PIRG website, "Asbestos is a known carcinogen and can lead to serious health conditions, including lung cancer and mesothelioma." 

U.S. PIRG publishes an annual report on toy safety and has been around since 1970. 