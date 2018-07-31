Back-to-school drives happening throughout Southwest Virginia

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA - With summer drawing to a close, it's time for families to prepare their kids to go back to school.

School supplies are out of reach for many, which is where local school supply drives come into play.

Here are some drives going on before the school year starts up:

CHP Homeownership School Supply Drive

When: Wednesday, Aug. 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: CHP Homeownership, 448 Depot St., NE, Christiansburg VA 24073

More info: Items needed include pencils, notebooks, backpacks, pens, rulers, glue sticks, crayons, folders, colored pencils and more. Feel free to drop off donations at the CHP office or schedule a date/time for pickup.

Load the Bus

When: Friday, Aug. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 5, from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Any Roanoke Valley Walmart stores

More info: Roanoke schools need backpacks, glue sticks, notebooks, three-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper (college and wide-ruled), pens, pencils, highlighters, rulers, folders, scissors. construction paper and classroom items like tissues, hand sanitizer and more.

Back 2 School Blast

When: Registration will take place Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Distribution is set for Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Registration is in Community Room of the Rescue Mission's Women and Children Center at 402 4th St., SE, Roanoke Va. 24013. Distribution will be at Parkway Church on the Mountain at 3645 Orange Ave., NE, Roanoke, Va. 24012.

More info: Preregistration is required in order to take part in distribution. Parents or guardians who arrive without their children must provide copies of their children's birth certificates. Aside from a new book bag filled with school supplies, children may also receive sports physicals, immunizations and new shoes.

Back-to-School Extravaganza

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon

Where: William Fleming High School at 3649 Ferncliff Ave., NW, Roanoke. Va. 24017.

More info: While supplies last, each Roanoke City, each Roanoke City Schools student will receive a free bag with basic school supplies. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Transportation will be provided from certain areas listed on their website.

