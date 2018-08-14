Band students give up summer break to rehearse

ROANOKE - While many students enjoy their summer break at home, marching band students at Patrick Henry High School are getting ready for football season.

They work on fundamentals and formations to make sure the show looks perfect at the first football game.

"It takes a lot of hard work to get a field show into production," says band director Alex Schmitt. "Every hour that we are out here, the students are dedicated to honing their craft, being more committed to excellence, being more successful and being better musicians."

While spending summer break at school may not sound like fun, the students are excited to spend the time together, working as a team and rehearsing up to 12 hours a day.

"This is very important to us. If we hadn't come out here this early, we probably wouldn't be ready for the season," said sophomore clarinet player Jayla Price.

Their show is titled "The Magic," featuring some tunes from Disney.

The band will perform at all home football games, a few away games and several parades.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.