Patrick Henry band prepares for Disney performance

ROANOKE, Va. - The Patrick Henry High School marching band is looking forward to a busy season.

In addition to football games, it will perform before a large crowd at Walt Disney World.

The group will march down Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom.

"I'm super excited," said drum major Morgan Thompson. "It's going to be so cool marching down Main Street USA with 70 of your closest friends. It's going to be one of those once in a lifetime opportunities."

Hearing about past trips is what got some of the students interested in marching.

"We had some visitors at Woodrow where I went to middle school before Patrick Henry," said drum major Josh Smith. "They were telling us some of the cool things they did like the Pearl Harbor trip in 2014, and that's what really got me into it, seeing what the musicians can do on the field."

The band will hold several fundraisers this fall to help pay for the trip.

