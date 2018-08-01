When students head back to school across Roanoke, Lynchburg, Southwest Virginia

Get out your pencil and paper, because it's almost time to go back to school!
Here's a list of the first day of school for the schools in our area, so you can start your back to school countdown:
Public Schools:
- Henry County – 7/30
- Appomattox County – 8/8
- Botetourt County – 8/8
- Carroll County – 8/8
- Grayson County – 8/8
- Halifax County – 8/8
- Martinsville – 8/8
- Nelson County – 8/8
- Alleghany County – 8/9
- Campbell County – 8/9
- Covington – 8/9
- Craig County – 8/9
- Danville – 8/9
- Floyd County – 8/9
- Patrick County – 8/9
- Pittsylvania County – 8/9
- Wythe County – 8/9
- Charlotte County – 8/10
- Bedford County – 8/13
- Buena Vista – 8/13
- Lexington – 8/13
- Roanoke County – 8/13
- Rockbridge County – 8/13
- Pocahontas County – 8/15
- Bath County – 8/15
- Galax – 8/15
- Lynchburg – 8/15
- Montgomery – 8/15
- Radford – 8/15
- Bland County – 8/16
- Pulaski County – 8/16
- Amherst County – 8/20
- Highland County – 8/20
- Roanoke City – 8/21
- Giles County – 8/27
- Salem – 9/4
- Franklin County – 9/8
Colleges and Universities:
- Central Virginia Community College Lynchburg – 8/20
- Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Annadale – 8/20
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences – 8/20
- Patrick Henry Community College – 8/20
- Virginia Tech – 8/20
- Virginia Western Community College – 8/20
- Wytheville Community College – 8/20
- Averett University – 8/22
- Danville Community College – 8/22
- University of Lynchburg – 8/23
- Ferrum College – 8/27
- Liberty University – 8/27
- New River Community College Dublin – 8/27
- Radford University – 8/27
- Randolph College – 8/27
- Southern Virginia University – 8/27
- Virginia Military Institute – 8/28
- Hollins University – 8/29
- Roanoke College – 8/30
- Washington and Lee University – 9/6
- Sweet Briar College – 9/17
- Southern Virginia Higher Education Center South Boston – TBD
Private Schools:
- Minnick Schools – Roanoke – 8/13
- New Vistas School – 8/13
- Faith Christian Academy – 8/14
- Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center – 8/15
- Christian Heritage Academy – 8/15
- Faith Christian School – 8/15
- Liberty Christian Academy – 8/15
- New Covenant Schools – 8/15
- Pathway Christian Academy – 8/15
- Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy – 8/15
- Westover Christian Academy – 8/15
- Woods Creek Montessori – 8/15
- Appomattox Christian Academy – 8/17
- Desmond T Doss Junior Academy – 8/20
- Holy Cross Regional Catholic School – 8/20
- Parkway Christian Academy – 8/20
- Roanoke Adventist Preparatory School – 8/20
- Rockbridge Christian Academy – 8/20
- Timberlake Christian Schools – 8/20
- Dayspring Christian Academy – 8/21
- Roanoke Catholic School – 8/21
- St. John Neumann Academy – 8/21
- Tall Oaks Montessori School – 8/21
- Grace Christian Academy – 8/22
- North Cross School – 8/22
- Blue Mountain School – 8/27
- Virginia Episcopal School – 8/27
- North Branch School – 8/30
- Community School – 9/4
- New Vista Montessori School – 9/4
- Hargrave Military Academy – TBD
- Gospel Light Baptist School – TBD
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.