When students head back to school across Roanoke, Lynchburg, Southwest Virginia

By Madison Smith - Intern

Get out your pencil and paper, because it's almost time to go back to school!

Here's a list of the first day of school for the schools in our area, so you can start your back to school countdown:

Public Schools:

  • Henry County – 7/30
  • Appomattox County – 8/8
  • Botetourt County – 8/8
  • Carroll County – 8/8
  • Grayson County – 8/8
  • Halifax County – 8/8
  • Martinsville – 8/8
  • Nelson County – 8/8
  • Alleghany County – 8/9
  • Campbell County – 8/9
  • Covington – 8/9
  • Craig County – 8/9
  • Danville – 8/9
  • Floyd County – 8/9
  • Patrick County – 8/9
  • Pittsylvania County – 8/9
  • Wythe County – 8/9
  • Charlotte County – 8/10
  • Bedford County – 8/13
  • Buena Vista – 8/13
  • Lexington – 8/13
  • Roanoke County – 8/13
  • Rockbridge County – 8/13
  • Pocahontas County – 8/15
  • Bath County – 8/15
  • Galax – 8/15
  • Lynchburg – 8/15
  • Montgomery – 8/15
  • Radford – 8/15
  • Bland County – 8/16
  • Pulaski County – 8/16
  • Amherst County – 8/20
  • Highland County – 8/20
  • Roanoke City – 8/21
  • Giles County – 8/27
  • Salem – 9/4
  • Franklin County – 9/8

Colleges and Universities:

  • Central Virginia Community College Lynchburg – 8/20
  • Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Annadale – 8/20
  • Jefferson College of Health Sciences – 8/20
  • Patrick Henry Community College – 8/20
  • Virginia Tech – 8/20
  • Virginia Western Community College – 8/20
  • Wytheville Community College – 8/20
  • Averett University – 8/22
  • Danville Community College – 8/22
  • University of Lynchburg – 8/23
  • Ferrum College – 8/27
  • Liberty University – 8/27
  • New River Community College Dublin – 8/27
  • Radford University – 8/27
  • Randolph College – 8/27
  • Southern Virginia University – 8/27
  • Virginia Military Institute – 8/28
  • Hollins University – 8/29
  • Roanoke College – 8/30
  • Washington and Lee University – 9/6
  • Sweet Briar College – 9/17
  • Southern Virginia Higher Education Center South Boston – TBD

Private Schools:

  • Minnick Schools – Roanoke – 8/13
  • New Vistas School – 8/13
  • Faith Christian Academy – 8/14
  • Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center – 8/15
  • Christian Heritage Academy – 8/15
  • Faith Christian School – 8/15
  • Liberty Christian Academy – 8/15
  • New Covenant Schools – 8/15
  • Pathway Christian Academy – 8/15
  • Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy – 8/15
  • Westover Christian Academy – 8/15
  • Woods Creek Montessori – 8/15
  • Appomattox Christian Academy – 8/17
  • Desmond T Doss Junior Academy – 8/20
  • Holy Cross Regional Catholic School – 8/20
  • Parkway Christian Academy – 8/20
  • Roanoke Adventist Preparatory School – 8/20
  • Rockbridge Christian Academy – 8/20
  • Timberlake Christian Schools – 8/20
  • Dayspring Christian Academy – 8/21
  • Roanoke Catholic School – 8/21
  • St. John Neumann Academy – 8/21
  • Tall Oaks Montessori School – 8/21
  • Grace Christian Academy – 8/22
  • North Cross School – 8/22
  • Blue Mountain School – 8/27
  • Virginia Episcopal School – 8/27
  • North Branch School – 8/30
  • Community School – 9/4
  • New Vista Montessori School – 9/4
  • Hargrave Military Academy – TBD
  • Gospel Light Baptist School – TBD

