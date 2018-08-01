When students head back to school across Roanoke, Lynchburg, Southwest Virginia

Get out your pencil and paper, because it's almost time to go back to school!

Here's a list of the first day of school for the schools in our area, so you can start your back to school countdown:

Public Schools:

Henry County – 7/30

Appomattox County – 8/8

Botetourt County – 8/8

Carroll County – 8/8

Grayson County – 8/8

Halifax County – 8/8

Martinsville – 8/8

Nelson County – 8/8

Alleghany County – 8/9

Campbell County – 8/9

Covington – 8/9

Craig County – 8/9

Danville – 8/9

Floyd County – 8/9

Patrick County – 8/9

Pittsylvania County – 8/9

Wythe County – 8/9

Charlotte County – 8/10

Bedford County – 8/13

Buena Vista – 8/13

Lexington – 8/13

Roanoke County – 8/13

Rockbridge County – 8/13

Pocahontas County – 8/15

Bath County – 8/15

Galax – 8/15

Lynchburg – 8/15

Montgomery – 8/15

Radford – 8/15

Bland County – 8/16

Pulaski County – 8/16

Amherst County – 8/20

Highland County – 8/20

Roanoke City – 8/21

Giles County – 8/27

Salem – 9/4

Franklin County – 9/8

Colleges and Universities:

Central Virginia Community College Lynchburg – 8/20

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Annadale – 8/20

Jefferson College of Health Sciences – 8/20

Patrick Henry Community College – 8/20

Virginia Tech – 8/20

Virginia Western Community College – 8/20

Wytheville Community College – 8/20

Averett University – 8/22

Danville Community College – 8/22

University of Lynchburg – 8/23

Ferrum College – 8/27

Liberty University – 8/27

New River Community College Dublin – 8/27

Radford University – 8/27

Randolph College – 8/27

Southern Virginia University – 8/27

Virginia Military Institute – 8/28

Hollins University – 8/29

Roanoke College – 8/30

Washington and Lee University – 9/6

Sweet Briar College – 9/17

Southern Virginia Higher Education Center South Boston – TBD

Private Schools:

Minnick Schools – Roanoke – 8/13

New Vistas School – 8/13

Faith Christian Academy – 8/14

Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center – 8/15

Christian Heritage Academy – 8/15

Faith Christian School – 8/15

Liberty Christian Academy – 8/15

New Covenant Schools – 8/15

Pathway Christian Academy – 8/15

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy – 8/15

Westover Christian Academy – 8/15

Woods Creek Montessori – 8/15

Appomattox Christian Academy – 8/17

Desmond T Doss Junior Academy – 8/20

Holy Cross Regional Catholic School – 8/20

Parkway Christian Academy – 8/20

Roanoke Adventist Preparatory School – 8/20

Rockbridge Christian Academy – 8/20

Timberlake Christian Schools – 8/20

Dayspring Christian Academy – 8/21

Roanoke Catholic School – 8/21

St. John Neumann Academy – 8/21

Tall Oaks Montessori School – 8/21

Grace Christian Academy – 8/22

North Cross School – 8/22

Blue Mountain School – 8/27

Virginia Episcopal School – 8/27

North Branch School – 8/30

Community School – 9/4

New Vista Montessori School – 9/4

Hargrave Military Academy – TBD

Gospel Light Baptist School – TBD

