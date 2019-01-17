Big job fair for teachers coming up soon

ROANOKE - The biggest teacher job fair in the area is coming up. 22 school districts will be one place next weekend, offering jobs to teachers and staff.

The West Virginia Public Education Consortium puts this event on every year. More than 200 people usually go to look for jobs and some come from out of state.

Some schools have openings now and will offer jobs on the spot. Others will not know what is open and will take resumes and contact people later.

"Be yourself, bring the strengths you have, communicate with the things you know, the things you've done. They've all had great experiences and teaching experience," said Terry Arbogast, WVPEC Executive Director.

The department of education will also be there if you have a degree but don't have a teaching license yet. They can answer your questions.

The job fair is Saturday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Salem Civic Center. They want you to pre-register. You can find information here.

