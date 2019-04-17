Botetourt County middle school adds greenhouse, more plans in the works

BOTETOURT CO. - Middle school students now have a greenhouse to use in Botetourt County. We first told you about the outdoor space in the fall.



Central Academy has a spot behind the school where they grow vegetables. They start the seeds, grow the veggies over the summer and harvest it when they come back in the fall.

Students can start more plants from seed.

Now, with the greenhouse they can start the seeds earlier, and grow more food.

They hope to to give more veggies to the salad bar for students and teacher to eat and donate to the local food pantries



"It's really fun. It's more hands-on stuff we can do," said Kaela Riddle, a 7th grade student.



"This teaches them life skills. The students get to collaborate together, they get to use that conviction skill. What the conviction skill is in Botetourt county is they stay determined in whatever they're doing. If they mess up, they can fix it, they can go back and make things right," said Courtney May, the Central Academy Middle School art teacher.





The greenhouse is behind the school at Central Academy Middle School.

They are working on building a chicken coop right now and that should be ready in the next couple of weeks.

They hope to have picnic tables by the end of the year or the beginning of next year for students to have class outside.

