Botetourt County middle school adds greenhouse, more plans in the works

BOTETOURT CO. - Middle school students now have a greenhouse to use in Botetourt County. We first told you about the outdoor space in the fall.
Central Academy has a spot behind the school where they grow vegetables. They start the seeds, grow the veggies over the summer and harvest it when they come back in the fall.
They hope to to give more veggies to the salad bar for students and teacher to eat and donate to the local food pantries
"It's really fun. It's more hands-on stuff we can do," said Kaela Riddle, a 7th grade student.
"This teaches them life skills. The students get to collaborate together, they get to use that conviction skill. What the conviction skill is in Botetourt county is they stay determined in whatever they're doing. If they mess up, they can fix it, they can go back and make things right," said Courtney May, the Central Academy Middle School art teacher.
They hope to have picnic tables by the end of the year or the beginning of next year for students to have class outside.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.