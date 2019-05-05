Botetourt County names new superintendent

Botetourt County - Dr. Lisa Chen was appointed as the next superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools at a Special School Board Meeting held Friday. Her new position will be effective July 1, 2019. Chen has more than 23 years working as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Virginia and Massachusetts. Since 2016, she has served as assistant superintendent for instruction for Louisa County Public Schools.



"I am extremely honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools," said Chen. "I am excited to have this opportunity to work with all members of Botetourt - the Boards, community members, teachers, administrators, and families to ensure that every child has quality learning experiences to be a confident, successful, and responsible global citizen. Botetourt is awesome! I am looking forward to getting to know everyone and becoming a vital and productive member of Botetourt."



Michael Beahm, Chair of the Botetourt County School Board, believes Dr. Chen will be a great fit for the division. He stated, "We welcome Dr. Chen to Botetourt County Public Schools. Her passion, leadership, and experience will be a great asset to the division and community."



Chen earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from Boston College, a Master of Arts in English Education from New York University and Oxford University Studies Abroad Program and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Oberlin College in Ohio.



The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) assisted the school board with the superintendent search process.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.