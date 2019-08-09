Brace yourself, Virginia: This is what top university, college leaders are getting paid

Recent data shows some of the highest-paid executives at universities around the country are making well into the millions after bonuses and other pay are added to their base pay.

The Chronicle of Higher Education gathered data on more than 1,400 chief executives from more than 600 private colleges between the years 2008 and 2016 and close to 250 public universities and systems between 2010 and 2018.

Below are the top 10 highest paid leaders at universities in the United States and in Virginia.

Top 10 highest-paid university/college executives in the United States

*Kenneth W. Starr - Baylor University (private): $4,946,996 Lee C. Bollinger - Columbia University (private): $3,927,961 Amy Gutmann - University of Pennsylvania (private): $3,211,681 Victor J. Boschini Jr. - Texas Christian University (private): $2,864,303 Edward Guiliano - New York Institute of Technology at Old Westbury (private): $2,733,651 William H. McRaven - University of Texas: $2,578,609 Nido Quien - High Point University (private): $2,368,358 Stephen C. Ainlay - Union College (N.Y.) (private): $2,289,549 Paula S. Wallace - Savannah College of Art and Design (private): $2,043,120 10. Joel Seligman - University of Rochester (private): $1,990,250

Top 10 highest-paid university/college executives in Virginia

Jerry Falwell Jr. - Liberty University: $991,527 *Teresa A. Sullivan - University of Virginia: $968,341 Michael Rao - Virginia Commonwealth University: $778,967 *James Edward Ryan - University of Virginia: $696,902 John R. Broderick - Old Dominion University: $623,734 *W. Taylor Reveley - College of William & Mary: $617,149 Ronald A. Crutcher - University of Richmond (private): $599,725 Angel Cabrera - George Mason University: $599,320 Timothy D. Sands - Virginia Tech: $591,329 William R. Harvey - Hampton University: $572,112

*Note: Asterisks indicates executive did not serve for a full year.

