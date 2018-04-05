Cinderella project provides free prom dresses, tuxedos, more

BLACKSBURG - Prom can be expensive with the dresses, flowers, shoes and accessories.



Students at Blacksburg High School are making sure everyone can have a good time, even if they can't afford it.



The marketing students are putting together the Cinderella project. Classrooms will turn into dressing rooms with dresses, tuxedos, shoes and accessories for students to try on and take home for free.



"I just want to give them the experience that they want. So giving my stuff away if that means that they can have a better experience at prom, then I'd love to do so," said Gabbree Brewster, a Blacksburg High School sophomore.



"With me and my friends thinking back to to our high school experience and how much this one night meant and to think that my students would not be given the opportunity, it hurts my heart a little bit, to be honest," said Jessica Catley, the Blacksburg High School fashion marketing teacher.



Adult volunteers will be there this weekend to help Montgomery County students as they go through April 7 and 8 to try things on.

They are still looking for donations, especially gift certificates for things like dinner the night of prom or salon services.

Email JessicaCatley@MCPS.org or call the school 540-951-5706 for more information or to make a donation.

