Five universities have Saturday, May 5 graduations

Graduation Caps/Gowns -- Caps and gowns bought through your university's bookstore can run up to $100. Expect to pay even more for a last-minute purchase.

ROANOKE - There are five universities with graduation Saturday, May 5:

Radford University

Radford University's 2018 class includes nearly 1,900 students representing 25 states and 22 countries. The youngest graduate is 19 years old and the oldest is 62. Nearly 40% of the graduating class is a first-generation college student, and nearly 30% of the class majored in STEM-H (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health care) fields. The Honorable Tim Kaine, U.S. Senator, will deliver the commencement address. Graduation begins at 11:00 a.m. on Moffett Lawn on the Radford University campus.

Averett University

Averett University is garduating about 250 students students. The graduates range in age from 20 to 77, with six international graduates from England, Finland, Russia and Sweden. About half of the students completed their degrees through the University's Graduate and Professional Studies (GPS) program, and the other half are traditional graduates.Chairman of First Piedmont Corporation and Davenport Energy Ben Davenport is the speaker. The ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m., will be held at the University's E. Stuart James Grant Athletic & Convocation Center at the North Campus, 707 Mount Cross Rd. in Danville.

Ferrum College

Ferrum College will award degrees to 192 graduates Saturday. The ceremony, begins at 10 a.m. at Hart International Plaza in the center of campus. Ferrum College President David Johns, who began his tenure as the twelfth president of the College on January 1, will give the keynote address. A picnic lunch on the lawn for graduates and their guests will follow the ceremony. In the event of rain, commencement exercises will be held in Swartz Gymnasium.

Roanoke College

About 450 Roanoke College graduates are getting ready for tomorrow. The commencement speaker will be Dr. Kenneth Ruscio, president of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, a consortium of 15 traditional independent liberal arts colleges in Virginia. He is the former president of Washington & Lee University. At commencement, two honorary degrees will be awarded, one to Ruscio and the other to Ms. Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke chapter of the NAACP. Commencement exercises begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday on the John R. Turbyfill Quadrangle, located off High Street on the front lawn of the campus. In the event of severe weather, commencement will be moved to the Salem Civic Center (1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem). No tickets are needed for commencement, whether outside or indoors.

Virginia University of Lynchburg

The Virginia University of Lynchburg has 60 graduates tomorrow. They will be recognizing athletes this year because it's the highest number of athletes graduating, They've been pushing the importance of academics and sports. The speaker is actress and comedian Kym Whitley. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. In the Humbles Hall Auditorium.

