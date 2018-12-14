Henry County Public Schools reveals schedule changes after days lost for hurricane, snow

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - So far this school year, public schools in Henry County have missed nine days due to various weather events.

To make up for missed time, the school system has announced the following changes to the original school schedule for the year:

- December 19 (currently scheduled as a three-hour early release day) will now be a full day for

students

- January 2 (currently scheduled as a student/teacher holiday) will now be a flex day for

teachers so that they have the option of working at their schools to prepare for the second

semester to begin slightly earlier than previously scheduled

- January 3 (currently scheduled as Teaching and Learning Conference day) will now become a

regular school day

- January 4 (currently scheduled as a teacher workday) will now become a regular school day

- February 22 (currently scheduled as a teacher workday) will now become a regular school day

Oct. 8 was already flipped from a teacher workday to a regular day.

The school district's goal is to avoid eating into spring break -- March 25-29) -- but the district said if more inclement weather strikes, those days could potentially become regular school days.

