Hundreds receive free supplies to kick off school year

ROANOKE, Va. - Nearly 200 kids in the Roanoke area received free school supplies and backpacks at Sunday's Back to School Blast.

They topped their summer off with a bounce house, face painting and lots of crafts at the Melrose Adventist Childhood Development Center.

The center has programs for kids ages 2 to 12 and provides students more than just a day camp.

"Particularly, character development as well as their ABCs and 123s so that when they leave here they're star students able to excel when they move on to other institutions," said Pastor Shaun Arthur.

If you'd like to enroll your child in a before- or after-school program, or a preschool program, there are specials going on until Aug. 20.

