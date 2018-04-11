Hurt Park Elementary School celebrates new gym

ROANOKE - A big celebration at the ribbon cutting for the new Hurt Park Elementary gym. Every student in the school got to use it for the first time Wednesday.



"We all know the importance of exercise and being active. This new gymnasium is important in the health and well-being of our students and will be a great facility for the students to use throughout the year," said Sherman Lea, Roanoke City mayor. he gym is a stand-alone structure.

The gym is a stand alone structure. It is not the pop-up gyms like you see at Round Hill, Grandin Court, and Preston Park.

The Hurt Park gym cost $1.1 million and features bathrooms, basketball hoops, a scoreboard, and several skylines to allow for natural light. The new facility will be used for the school and the community.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.