New Liberty School of Business set to open in May

LYNCHBURG, Va. - We're getting our first look at the new Liberty University School of Business.

It opens in May and is 78,000 square feet.

It is three stories and will have state-of-the art technology for its classrooms and professional meeting rooms.

It will feature a stock trading simulation room, networking and data centers and a 500-seat auditorium.

The whole campus will be able to use it and they will be able to talk with people around the world.

"This building is to share with the entire student body on campus, our alumni, and the students in our online degree program," School of Business Dean Dr. David Brat said. "We are really excited about some of the programming for online students. We have telepresence capability where we can communicate with the rest of the world, so our students will be able to get in a room and talk about entrepreneurship with 50 students in Spain. We can bring in CEOs of major corporations and government officials, and they can be on screens in real time with students."

The $33 million project is the latest in liberty's nearly $1 billion upgrade.

