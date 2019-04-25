New Orleans student accepted to 115 colleges, offered $3.7 million in scholarships

NEW ORLEANS - An 18-year-old New Orleans high school senior has been accepted into 115 colleges across the country and has been offered more than $3.7 million in scholarships.

The International High School student, Antoinette Love, from New Orleans, has broken records by receiving $3,775,000 in scholarships, more than any other college senior in the United States so far this year.

"She has shown that she is able to compete on multiple levels, not only in terms of how many colleges that she's been accepted into, but also in terms of how well she has done in high school," Sean Wilson, head of school, said.

Love's goal is to give back to her community as an elementary school teacher.

"I want to show others that it's possible to be accepted into college and go to college," Love said.

The oldest of her four siblings, Love will be the first in her family to attend college. Her parents are hoping she'll pick a college close to home.

Love's parents say she was born six weeks prematurely but has led a remarkable life despite her rough start.

