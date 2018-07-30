No more snow days? One school district tries new eLearning program

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A new approach to be used this year by a South Carolina school district will keep students from having to make up school days canceled because of snow or other inclement weather, WYFF reports.

Anderson School District Five has been selected to pilot the first eLearning program in South Carolina.

During inclement weather days, District Five students will use technology devices to access assignments from their home and will not have to make up any school days later in the year.

The district will notify students of eLearning days through WYFF News 4's school closings system.

