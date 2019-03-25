Radford University President Brian Hemphill's contract extended through 2026

RADFORD, Va. - Radford University's current and seventh overall president, Brian Hemphill, will be at the university for a few more years.

The Radford University Board of Visitors announced Monday that it unanimously approved a contract extension for Hemphill that ends June 30, 2026.

Hemphill was named president in December 2015 and took office in July 2016.

His contract was set to expire on June 30, 2021.

“Radford University is a special place with many outstanding individuals,” Hemphill said. “I am honored each and every day to lead this great University and serve as a champion of education and opportunity in the New River Valley, the Roanoke Valley and the Commonwealth of Virginia. I am thankful for the strong support of the Board of Visitors and the tireless dedication of the campus community. Together, we are focusing on excellence for our University, while enhancing the overall experience for current students and creating new opportunities for future students.”

Radford University is an institution that traditionally secured $4 million annually in private funding.

During Hemphill’s tenure, fundraising reached $10.7 million in his first year and $15.2 million in his second year.

Some major donations include a $5 million gift to name the Artis College of Science and Technology, representing the largest gift by an alumna in the history of the university, and an $8 million gift to name the Davis College of Business and Economics, representing the largest gift by an individual in the history of the university.

“Since beginning his presidency nearly three years ago, Dr. Hemphill has provided visionary leadership to Radford University,” said Board of Visitors Rector Mark S. Lawrence. “On behalf of our Board, we express our appreciation to him for providing strategic direction to the campus, the community and our region. His commitment to Radford University and its mission of teaching, research and service is visionary. Dr. Hemphill is a leader in the truest sense as he inspires and supports the work of Radford’s students, faculty, staff and partners. Our Board looks forward to working with him as Radford University continues to reach unprecedented heights and provides an even greater experience for our students and our community. I want to thank President Hemphill for his commitment to the University and the Commonwealth and his willingness to continue as our leader in the years ahead.”

