Roanoke City School Board extends Superintendent Rita Bishop's contract

ROANOKE, Va. - Her achievements speak for themselves - that's the consensus of the Roanoke City School Board on Superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop.

Tuesday night at a budget hearing the board voted to extend her contract for another year.

Bishop has been at the helm of the system since 2007, helping raise graduation rates from 59 percent to 90.

Bishop gave credit to the school board.

“I'm very honored to be superintendent of Roanoke City Schools and you've seen a quality school board. They work very hard, they ask the right questions, they protect students, and these are good people,” Bishop explained.

“We have closed the achievement gap and I think that's tremendous for an urban school. We are at 90 percent graduation rate, tremendous,” said Annette Lewis, Roanoke City School Board chair.

Bishop says there's more work ahead, including, expanding career and technical education programs.



