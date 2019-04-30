Roanoke County lowering tuition for non-resident students

ROANOKE CO. - Roanoke County is lowering tuition if you want to send your kids to schools in the district. Right now 219 students pay to go to their schools.



For years, there were so many students who wanted to go to school in Roanoke County so non-resident tuition was $2,863. Now, enrollment is dropping, so they are lowering tuition to $2,100.



"It's really a personal decision and if you're not happy with the school system or the particular school or let's say even for athletic reasons in some cases. That's one of the reasons why people might choose to go to a different school for the sports environment. Just the learning environment that they feel might be better in one place versus another," said Don Butzer, the Roanoke County School Board chairman.

There is an application process where you can request the school and reason for request. You can find that here.

