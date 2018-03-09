Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent to retire in June

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Killough announced Thursday night that he will retire in June.

Killough, a Blacksburg native, made the announcement during Thursday night's school board meeting.

He officially became superintendent in July 2015.

The Virginia Tech grad came to Roanoke County after serving as the superintendent at Caroline County Public Schools since July 2008.

He earned his master's degree at George Washington University and doctorate at the University of Virginia.

