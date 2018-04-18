Roanoke County Schools names Dr. Ken Nicely to temporary superintendent role

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - On Wednesday afternoon, the Roanoke County School Board named an acting superintendent.

Dr. Ken Nicely, who has been with Roanoke County Public Schools since 1993, will take the reins on July 1.

Nicely will replace Dr. Gregory Killough, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

The school board is in the process of selecting a firm to conduct a search for a new permanent superintendent, which it hopes to have completed by month's end.

Since joining Roanoke County Public Schools, Nicley has taught at Cave Spring Middle School and has been both an assistant principal and the principal at Hidden Valley Middle School.

In 2012, he moved to the central office, where he became the director of secondary instruction and later the director of administration.

Nicely graduated from the College of William & Mary, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.

