Roanoke school changes for Patrick Henry, ROTEC

ROANOKE - Patrick Henry High School will have a new interim principal, as Joseph Jablonski takes a new job as the Roanoke City Schools Director of Attendance and Accountability.

"In my role, I will help to ensure that all of our schools are positioned for success as it pertains to the new Virginia Department of Education accreditation requirements. I bring all my knowledge, experience, and accreditation success that we have had here at PH to my new role with the district," he told parents in a call Tuesday night.

He went on to say "PH has been my home for the last 11 years, six as assistant principal and of course 5 incredible years as your principal. As your principal, I have seen some amazing state Championships with Forensics, Girls Swim and Boys Lacrosse, and many more individual State Champs. I have witnessed phenomenal fine art with the PH orchestra at The Kennedy Center, The band at Carnegie Hall and Hawaii, and works of art produced by our students that would rival anyone in the country. I have also been blessed with students that will strive high with a commitment to excellence in their education with the highest graduation rate in school history. I have grown just as much as an educator as your children have grown as young adults…ready for the world."

Starting Monday, Kathy Duncan of ROTEC will be the interim principal of Patrick Henry for the remainder of the school year.

