Rural Retreat 3rd grader gets big birthday surprise

RURAL RETREAT, Va. - A local third grader got a big surprise!

Teachers and staff at Rural Retreat Elementary School learned sign language to surprise Mikey on his birthday.

He is completely deaf.

Principal Alan Rouse says this is something the hearing impaired teachers organized.

He says they do a lot of things to make sure Mikey is included in everything.

There's even a sign language club at school so the students are learning something new too.

Mikey loved it!

It was all caught on video and Mikey is all smiles. At the beginning of the video, as he walks through the hall, students and staff stop him and sign to him before he walks into a classroom with dozens of students and the big birthday surprise.

