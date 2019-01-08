Salem athletes give feedback on coaches in new survey

SALEM, Va. - Student athletes in Salem had a chance to give their feedback on coaches and the programs for the first time.

All fall sports at Andrew Lewis Middle School and Salem High School got the chance to answer fifteen questions.

About 100 students responded.

The information will be presented Tuesday night at a school board work session and shared with the coaches as part of their evaluations.

This is the first time they've done this survey for coaches. The same type of survey is already in place for teachers. Salem plans use it for winter and spring sports later this year.

