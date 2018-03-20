Sens. Warner, Kaine cosponsor bill to prevent bullying in schools

WASHINGTON - Virginia's two U.S. senators are looking to help put a stop to bullying in schools.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine co-sponsored the Safe Schools Improvement Act on Tuesday, which requires schools to take greater measures to prevent bullying and harassment.

The bill is currently receiving bipartisan support.

Currently, there is no federal law in place to comprehensively and expressly address issues of bullying or harassment.

One in five children between the ages of 12 and 18 will be impacted by bullying, according to a U.S. Department of Education study.

“Every child deserves to learn free from fear of bullying and harassment," said the senators in a news release. “We’re proud to introduce legislation that will help protect Virginia students from harm, and work toward ensuring that our schools make children feel safe and welcome.”

Specifically, the Safe Schools Improvement Act: