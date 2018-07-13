Target offering 15% off to teachers buying school supplies, beginning Sunday

A Target employee takes a cart through Target's new Harlem store August 18, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Do you know any teachers who need to purchase supplies for the classroom this fall?

Make sure they know about Target's 15%-off discount from Sunday through July 21.

The company announced the sale in a blog post published Thursday.

The offer is good for select classroom supplies, including pens, pencils, crayons, markers, classroom storage and organization items, tissues, hand sanitizer and more.

To take part in the deal, visit Target.com/teacherprep starting Sunday to quickly share some details and grab your coupon code.

