Tuition at Clemson going up

CLEMSON, S.C. - It's going to cost more to get an education at Clemson starting this fall.

The school's board of trustees Friday approved a 1% tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students, and a 3.8% increase for out-of-state students. That means tuition for in-state undergraduate students will rise $75 a semester to $7,560. Yearly tuition for out-of-state students will increase $1,411 from $37,128 to $38,112.

University spokesman Joe Galbraith says it's the lowest increase in more than 20 years.

Tuition for graduate programs will rise between 3% and 5% depending on the program.

News outlets report the board also approved new rates for housing and dining options.

